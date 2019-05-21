Céline Dion and James Cordon recreate classic 'Titanic' scene on "Carpool Karaoke"

Terence Patrick/CBS

Terence Patrick/CBSCéline Dion joined James Cordon for a brand-new segment of "Carpool Karaoke" Monday night that featured the two reenacting Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's classic scene from the movie Titanic, Vegas style.

The segment, part of a special primetime edition of CBS' Late Late Show, featured Dion and Corden duetting on her classic hits, including "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "Because You Loved Me" and "I Drove All Night." However, after launching into "My Heart Will Go On," her monster hit theme from Titanic, Corden abruptly stopped because it didn't feel "big enough."

“I think I’ve got an idea, follow me,” says Dion. The pair are next seen on a replica of the ship in the fountains outside Las Vegas' Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Earlier, Corden was able to coax Céline into delivering a dramatic version of the popular children's tune, "Baby Shark."

The Late Late Show host, claiming Dion owned over 10,000 pairs of shoes, convinced her to give some of them to people along the Vegas strip.

Céline also discussed the price she's had to pay for her fame. Besides having her marriage broadcast live on Canadian TV, Celine says the birth of her first child was announced before she even got to hold him.

"I'm delivering my first child, and I don't even have it in my arms yet, and I look to the left and there's a TV there and the doctor is announcing live on television the birth of my beautiful, healthy boy, she recalls. "And I'm saying to myself, "My baby is on television and I didn't even hold him yet."

After Dion’s residency at Caesars Palace ends June 8, she'll embark on her Courage world tour, beginning September 18th in Quebec City. The trek will take her across the U.S. and Canada.

