Celine Dion books first-ever 'Watch What Happens Live' appearance

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCCeline Dion will make her Watch What Happens Live debut next week, People exclusively announced Monday.

The episode of the Bravo late-night talk show, dubbed “My Heart Will Dion,” will feature a special one-on-one chat with Celine and host Andy Cohen.

“I’m so giddy with anticipation for Celine Dion to make her clubhouse debut that I feel like Rose in Titanic, before the boat sunk!” Andy tells People. “She is a singular force in music and we will celebrate her as such!”

The episode will air November 18 at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Celine is currently on her Courage World Tour, in support of her upcoming album, Courage, which comes out November 15.

