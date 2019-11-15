Celine Dion crashes karaoke contest and sings her own song

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABC

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at a fan celebration for the release of her new album, Courage, Thursday night.

The singer showed up to the party at Lips Drag Queen Show Palace Restaurant and Bar in New York City just after midnight, delighting guests who were initially told she would not be attending. She crashed the event’s karaoke contest just as the final contestant was singing.

An eyewitness tells Entertainment Tonight Celine snapped photos with fans and sang karaoke to her own song, “Flying on My Own.”

While on the stage, according to ET, she told the crowd she hopes fans like the album and she hopes her late husband, Renee Angelil, likes it too.

Courage is out now.

