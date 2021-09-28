Sony Music in partnership with SME Canada has announced the start of production for a documentary about Celine Dion.
The feature-length documentary is currently untitled.
In a statement Celine said, I’ve always been an open book.
She said she hopes the documentary will show a part of her that fans haven’t seen before.
What documentary about a celebrity do you think has been the best?
Celine Dion Documentary Coming From Sony Music
