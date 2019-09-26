Celine Dion embraces her “Imperfections” in new music video

Gabriel Coutu-Dumont

Celine Dion has released a glamorous yet vulnerable music video for her new single, "Imperfections."

The black-and-white clip evokes high fashion, as Celine dons various couture outfits on the set of a photo shoot. At one point, she sits in front of a mirror and begins removing her makeup as she sings, “I’ve got my own imperfections/I’ve got my own set of scars to hide.”

The song is all about learning to love yourself before you can love someone else.

“Imperfections,” co-written by “I Like Me Better” singer Lauv, was among three new song Celine released last week. She also debuted “Lying Down,” co-written by Sia and David Guetta, and her new album’s title track, “Courage.”

Courage, the album, will be released November 15.

