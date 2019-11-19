Celine Dion gets candid about her love life on 'Watch What Happens Live': "I don't date"

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABC

Celine Dion sat down for a special one-on-one chat on Watch What Happens Live Monday night, where she dished on her love life and how she almost passed on her most famous song of all time.

When a fan asked her if she’ll ever get remarried and if she’s currently dating, Celine said, "I don't date. I don't have a boyfriend. And, you know, it doesn't mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that will be great. If I don't, that will be great."

She added that she’s still in love with her late husband, René Angelil, who passed away in 2016, and that she sees him through the eyes of her children, 18-year-old René Charles and nine-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

Celine says she wasn’t surprised that the tabloids speculated she was dating her gay best friend, Pepe Munoz, but she assures host Andy Cohen that if she ever does find love again, she’d be an open book about it.

Also during the episode, Celine admitted at first she didn’t want to record what's perhaps her most famous song, the Titanic theme, “My Heart Will Go On.”

“It didn’t appeal to me. I was probably very tired that day -- very tired,” she said.

But René convinced her to demo it, and Celine's one-take vocals on the demo ended up being used as the actual recording. “I never re-sang it for the recording…But after that, I’ve sang it about three gazillion times,” she joked.

Celine's new album, Courage, is out now.

