Celine Dion gifts fans with live version of John Lennon/Yoko Ono Christmas classic

Celine posted a video, recorded on her current tour, of her performance of "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. She recorded the song on her 1998 Christmas album, These Are Special Times.

Earlier this week, Celine also shared an hour-long video of a fire, set to the entirety of These Are Special Times, so you can just put it up on your TV and have it playing during your Christmas celebrations.

Celine wrapped up the 2019 leg of her Courage world tour on December 13. The tour resumes January 8 in Jacksonville, FL.

Here’s another Christmas treat for you 🎁 💫 Happy Holidays // Un autre cadeau pour vous 🎁 💫 Joyeuses fêtes - Team Céline pic.twitter.com/U0Cp43lKAr — Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 24, 2019

