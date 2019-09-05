Celine Dion makes 'Vanity Fair' & 'People''s Best Dressed lists, says she's building a fashion "playground"

Gillian Laub/Vanity Fair

Celine Dion recently said she doesn't like being called the "Queen of Fashion," but it's hard to think of her as anything else -- she just made both People and Vanity Fair magazines' annual Best Dressed lists.

People calls Celine "The Designer Darling" who turns the streets of Paris into her own personal runway. "I don’t think Céline is limited to any type of look...she is able to capture so many styles and own them," says stylist Sydney Lopez.

“She can make a T-shirt and jeans look high fashion,” says her other stylist, Pepe Muñoz.

Vanity Fair, meanwhile, praises Celine for her "fashion-mad, slightly gonzo embrace of 'extra.'” She tells the magazine that her favorite past fashion moment was that backwards white John Galliano pantsuit she wore to the Oscars in 1999.

She also reveals that, despite reports that she has 10,000 pairs of shoes, she's "not quite sure" just how many she has.

"But I’m building a new home in Las Vegas," she adds. "I treated myself to a playground: two stories of archives for all my clothes, shoes, belts. I kept everything. So I’ll be able to count.”

Celine certainly has come a long way from her childhood, where she was the youngest in a very large but not-very-well-off family.

"I have 13 siblings, and I was the last. I wore all their clothes," she tells Vanity Fair. "My mom didn’t have money to buy it, so she made the clothes."

However, it seems she did inherit her mom's sense of style.

"She was very sensitive to the cut of the moment, if the pants were wide or narrow," Celine recalls. "She was paying attention.”

