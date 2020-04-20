Celine Dion, Michael Buble, Bryan Adams & more to appear in star-studded Canadian special 'Stronger Together'

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Getty Images/Getty Images for Global CitizenCeline Dion appeared this weekend on the One World: Together at Home TV special supporting healthcare workers. Now, she and her fellow Canadian stars are coming together for a similar event.

Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble -- that's French for "all together" -- will air across more than two dozen Canadian media platforms on April 26, including a number of online streaming options. According to The Hollywood Reporter, participants who'll perform from their homes include Michael Buble, Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan, Alessia Cara and Shania Twain.

Non-singing Canadian stars who'll appear include Howie Mandel, Will Arnett, Jason Priestley and The Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood.

The one-hour special, starting at 7 p.m. ET, will air commercial-free. Viewers will be asked to donate to Food Banks Canada, which supports food banks across the country.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.