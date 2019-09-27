Celine Dion on how she blocks out the body shamers: “You can’t please everybody”

Alix MalkaAfter releasing her music video for “Imperfections,” a song about self-acceptance, Celine Dion is taking on the body shamers who criticize her for being too skinny.

"If you don't want to be criticized, you are in the wrong place," Celine tells Entertainment Tonight, referring to being in showbiz.

"I take the positive,” she says. “I take what's good for me. I leave behind what is not good for me…And I need to focus on what's right for me, how I feel and, last but not least, you can't please everybody."

She explains that her physique is perfectly natural and strong.

"I do ballet. I do a lot of stretching and I work out because it helps my mind, body and soul," she tells ET. "When you go back, when I was 12 years old, my face was rounder because you have more fat when you're younger…But I've always been very thin."

On Thursday, Celine postponed four of her Montreal concert dates as she recovers from a throat virus. On the same day, she also announced additional dates for her Courage World Tour.

Her album Courage comes out November 15.

