Celine Dion pays tribute to late husband on anniversary of his death

Steve Granitz/WireImageCeline Dion's beloved husband René Angélil, who also discovered her and managed her career, died four years ago today, January 14, and the star has posted a touching tribute to him on Instagram.

Next to a photo of a smiling René cradling a sleeping puppy, Celine wrote, in both English and French, "There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile. We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx."

Though René first met Celine when she was 12 years old, he only became romantically involved with her in 1988, and they married in 1994. They had three children: René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy. In 1999, René was diagnosed with throat cancer; he died of the disease in 2016 at age 73.



Since René's death, Celine has taken over as the president of her management and production companies and seems to be reveling in her new role as 'the boss,' as well as her current status as a fashion icon. Her number-one album, Courage, features songs largely inspired by how she's moved on with her life since René's passing, and she's currently on a world tour promoting it.



And while her romantic life has been a subject of great speculation, Celine said recently, ""If I do [find love again], that will be great. If I don't, that will be great because I'm still in love [with René]."





