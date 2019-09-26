Celine Dion postpones four Montreal shows due to throat virus; adds more tour dates

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABC

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCCeline Dion has been forced to postpone four of her Montreal shows due to a throat virus, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The shows, scheduled for September 26, 27, 30 and October 1, have now been moved to November 18, 19, 20 and 2, respectively. Celine will resume her initially scheduled performances at Montreal's Bell Centre on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5.

Meanwhile, the singer also announced additional 2020 dates for her Courage World Tour, both in North America and international.

New tour stops include the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, a second show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and a show at Denver's Pepsi Center. The North American dates kick off March 5 and move overseas on May 21, wrapping with two London shows on September 17 and 18.

The tour will take Celine to nearly 100 cities worldwide, including first-time appearances in in Malta and Cyprus, as well stops in Prague, Budapest, Munich, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm and more.

Tickets for the new North American dates go on sale to the public starting October 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Advance pre-sales for members of Team Celine begin Monday, September 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here are the new North American dates:

3/5 -- Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

3/24 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

3/26 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

3/29 -- Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

3/31 -- San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

4/3 -- Los Angeles, CA, STAPLES Center

4/10 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.