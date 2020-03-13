Celine Dion postpones remainder of her Courage World Tour due to COVID-19 pandemic

Adrian Edwards/GC Images

Adrian Edwards/GC ImagesAfter being forced to postpone two concert dates due to a nasty cold, Celine Dion announced that the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has forced her to postpone the remainder of her Courage World Tour.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was slated to visit 14 more locations before wrapping the North American leg of her world tour on April 27.

Celine confirmed that she will be rescheduling her tour dates "shortly," and is urging fans to hold onto their original tickets, as they will be honored for the new dates.

The 51-year-old singer was tested for COVID-19 earlier this week after developing symptoms similar to that of a cold, but the results came back negative. Still, her doctors urged her to rest for several days, which resulted in her cancelling two tour dates this week.

Dion is still slated to embark on her European leg of her Courage World Tour starting in late May.

At least 1,663 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States. The death toll in America currently stands at 40.

