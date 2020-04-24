Celine Dion postpones summer European tour dates: "Eventually, we'll get through this"

Brian Purnell/Mushroom Creative HouseCeline Dion's Courage World Tour went on hiatus in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but her plans to resume it in May turned out to be overly optimistic.

The Canadian diva has announced that she's postponing the European leg of the tour, which was to have kicked off May 21 in the Czech Republic and wrapped up September 1 in Denmark. All dates will be rescheduled if possible.

In a statement, Celine said, "My thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have lost loved ones and suffered so much during this devastating coronavirus pandemic. I know that everyone is struggling to adapt to these challenging circumstances, not knowing when things will return to normal. Eventually, we’ll get through this… hopefully, sooner rather than later."

She adds, "I have so much admiration for the healthcare professionals, first responders, and all the courageous people who are doing everything possible to care and provide for us during these most difficult times. I look forward to the days when we can once again share the joys of singing and dancing together....I can’t wait to get back on stage and be with all of you again."

I look forward to the days when we can once again share the joys of singing and dancing together. // J’attends avec impatience le jour où nous pourrons encore partager ensemble notre joie de chanter et de danser. - Céline xx…#CourageWorldTour pic.twitter.com/qtZAyropVO — Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 24, 2020

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.