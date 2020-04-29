Celine Dion releases new lyric video for "The Prayer" featuring fans around the world

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory AliveA few weeks ago on the One World: Together at Home telecast, Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli sang a virtual version of their classic duet "The Prayer," with some help from Lady Gaga, John Legend and pianist Lang Lang. Now, Celine and Andrea have released a lyric video version of the song, featuring fans from around the world.

"In our current situation, people all over the world are using video conferencing apps to communicate with each other," reads a message at the start of the video. "Celebrating this new global togetherness, we asked fans to join each other online and sing along to Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion's track, 'The Prayer.'"

The video features fans of every age and every race singing, from places ranging from Norway, Italy and Denmark, to Australia, France, Ireland, Brazil, the U.K. and elsewhere.

Posting a clip on Instagram, Celine wrote, "No matter where you are, I hope you all #StaySafe and find #Togetherness during these challenging times."



