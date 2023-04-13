Celine Dion Releases New Song “Love Again” Months After Announcing Rare Neurological Diagnosis

The new movie ‘Love Again’ features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion in her first film role.

The singer recorded five new songs on the movie’s soundtrack, and one of the tracks, “Love Again,” dropped on Thursday (April 13.)

“Love Again” has 11 Dion songs integrated into the film’s storyline and characters. The movie is set to hit theaters on May 5, with the soundtrack coming out on May 12.

The album has five new songs by Dion, 6 of her past hits, and three other score selections from the film.

What do you think of Celine Dion’s new song, “Love Again?”