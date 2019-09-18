Celine Dion releases three songs from new album 'Courage,' due Nov. 15

Sony Music Entertainment Canada/Columbia Records

Sony Music Entertainment Canada/Columbia RecordsAs her Courage world tour kicks off tonight in Quebec City, Celine Dion has announced details about her new album of the same name.

Courage will be out November 15 and is now available for pre-order. To get a taste of what you can expect, the Canadian diva has released three new tracks from the project: the title track, "Lying Down" -- co-written by Sia and David Guetta -- and "Imperfections," co-written by "I Like Me Better" artist Lauv.

"Imperfections" features a mid-tempo electronic beat over lyrics about owning your faults. "Lying Down" is a passionate song about moving on after a bad relationship. And the title track is an anthemic ballad in which Celine pleads, "I'm staring in the face of something new/ You're all I've got to hold on to/ So courage, don't you dare fail me now."

Earlier this year, Celine released another track from the album, "Flying on My Own, " which she sang during her final Las Vegas residency concert.

So far, there's no official track list for Courage. It's her first English-language album since 2013's Loved Me Back to Life.





