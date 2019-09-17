Céline Dion: "René is with me all the time, and that's why I find the courage"

Alix Malka

Alix MalkaWednesday night in Quebec City, in her native Canada, Céline Dion kicks off her Courage world tour, in support of her upcoming album of the same name. The fashionable diva says right now, her courage comes from the memory of her late husband René, who died in 2016.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Céline says, "I still feel today I have been the luckiest woman in the world...because I have dated the best man in the world: the father of my children. And every day, I still see him, because my three children...they look so much like him, and do so many things just like him...he was a very exceptional man."

She adds, "René is with me all the time and that's why I find the courage. That's why I am strong and that's why I'm finding, with time, even more strength -- because as single mom, I have to teach my kids independence...it's extremely important to be independent in life."

But even though René is still a presence in her life, Céline hasn't sworn off dating or love.

"Am I going to love again?...Am I going to have a partner in my life?" she asks. "If I do, I will share it and it would be a pleasure to share it. It's a chapter that's closed, but it's not something that's dead. You evolve and maybe sometimes, you meet a friend and it turns...into something bigger than that. Who knows?"

The Courage world tour is scheduled to run all the way through April of 2020 -- with just a couple weeks off in December.

