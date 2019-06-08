Celine Dion Says Goodbye To Las Vegas

After 16 years of singing on the Las Vegas strip, Celine Dion will bid farewell to her residency on Saturday night.

Dion started her first of two residencies at Caesars Palace in 2003.

She has performed over 1,100 shows in Vegas during a 16-year period.

Dion said, “I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run. Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades.”

Did you ever get the chance to see her Vegas show? Do you think this is just a break and she will be back at some point?