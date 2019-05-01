Celine Dion says she has "about 675 songs" for her new album: "I want to sing them all!"

Tom Munro

Tom MunroCeline Dion has figured out how to use her voice in more ways than one on her upcoming new album.

In a new interview for a special subscriber cover of ELLE’s June issue, the powerhouse singer says when it comes to her music, she's more in control than ever before.

“I had a great time when I recorded 20 years ago, but now I really feel like I can speak up,” she says. “If I’m not part of my own project, what am I really doing here? Crying at Valentino and spending money on clothes?”

She adds, “I have about 675 songs, and I want to sing them all!”

Celine is ready for a new chapter. She wraps up her long-running Las Vegas residency on June 8, which she calls “bittersweet.”

“This whole project started as a dream for [late husband] Rene Angelil and me, but you know what? It’s a book,” she says. “And in life, there are many books. So maybe we’ll meet again and talk about the next book, I hope?”

She’ll embark on her Courage World Tour in September, but she’s keeping Vegas as her home base.

“I’m not even thinking about leaving,” she says of her adopted hometown. “I think I can stay as long as I want, if Las Vegas will want me to stay. I’ll ask them.”

