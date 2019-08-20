Céline Dion stars in edgy fashion shoot for "CR Fashion Book": "I don’t want to be the queen. I’m the boss."

Valentin Herfray for CR Fashion BookThanks to her style transformation over the past few years, Céline Dion has been hailed as the new queen of fashion. But if you ask the Canadian diva, "queen" isn't exactly the title she's looking for.

“I don’t want to be the queen. I’m the boss. That’s different," she tells CR Fashion Book for a new cover story. "I’m the mother, I’m the boss, I’m in charge of my decisions with my team. I try to make the best of myself, to accomplish something, to always put the bar as high as I can."

"But the queen thing, for me personally, I don’t live that way," she adds.

Céline's shoot for CR Fashion Book is themed Private/Public, and is focused on "pivotal figures...who strive to live truly...as well as the fearless few whose private and public personas are one." For the shoot, Parisian photographer Valentin Herfray created distorted, surreal pictures of Céline, playing with scale, proportion and perception.

“I just like that we didn’t care," Céline says of the pics, some of which make her head seem bigger than her body, and some of which make her feet look huge and her body look tiny. "If you don’t take chances, you will never accomplish anything different, special, edgy, beautiful.”

“I seek clothes that make me feel sexy, approachable, fierce, edgy, glamorous, fun,” she says of the wild looks she sports in the shoot.

"I’m crazy about clothes. They help me to express myself, as if borrowing characters to help me perform…They’re like songs. I don’t do ballads all the time; I have up-tempo songs as well," she adds.

The September issue of CR Fashion Book is out September 5.

