Celine Dion steps out wearing "Titanic"'s Heart of the Ocean necklace

Marc Piasecki/GC ImagesCeline Dion's heart will go on...and so will the necklace inspired by the movie Titanic.

Page Six reports that Celine Dion -- whose head-turning outfits during Paris Fashion Week have made headlines worldwide -- stepped out Wednesday in the French capital wearing the famous Heart of the Ocean pendant that was a major plot point in the 1997 blockbuster movie.

Of course, it wasn't the actual Heart of the Ocean: that one, made of diamonds and a 171-carat sapphire, was worn by Celine at the 1998 Oscars, and was later sold at auction for $1.4 million.

The pendant Celine was wearing Wednesday in Paris was a costume version of the iconic necklace, which was part of Vetements' spring 2020 collection. Most of Celine's ensemble came from the label, including her oversized jacket and her t-shirt, which reads, "I love Paris Hilton."

You may recall that in 2016, Celine was seen wearing an oversized sweatshirt, also by Vetements, which featured pictures of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's Titanic characters, as well as an image of the ship.

Celine's Instagram feed features some of her other looks from this past week, including a semi-transparent Iris van Herpen 3D gown that turned the singer into a walking optical illusion.

This Friday, Celine will perform in London's Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time festival, with special guest Josh Groban.

