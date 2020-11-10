Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan Sign On for ‘Nurse Heroes’ All-Star Thanksgiving Concert

Artists are teaming up for Nurses Heroes, a benefit concert. It will air on Thanksgiving, November 26, 2020. Artists committed to perform include, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan and her daughter Emily, Leslie Odom, Jr, Andrea Bocelli and more. The event is produced by Emilio Estefan. It will be hosted by Whoopi Goldberg with special appearances from Billy Crystal and Oprah Winfrey. The concert will provide funds for programs including scholarships for nurses and their children. Are you or someone you know a nurse? As nurses fight this pandemic, what’s a great gift to give a nurse?