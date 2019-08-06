Celine Dion talks finding her confidence after being bullied in school

Sofia Sanchez & Mauro Mongiello for L’Oréal ParisCeline Dion may seem confident now – whether she’s commanding a stage or decked out in designer duds – but the singer tells Allure she wasn’t always so secure with herself. In fact, she sees it as “a miracle” that she was selected earlier this year to be the face of the beauty brand L’Oreal Paris at age 51.

"When I was young and having problems with my teeth, very, very skinny, not feeling pretty, and being bullied at school, I would never have thought that L’Oreal Paris would one day ask me, at 51 years old, to become an ambassador," she tells the mag.

But Celine notes that, no matter how she felt about her appearance, she found power in other aspects of her life.

"Singing was a way for me to express myself, to feel supported and not judged,” she says. “Over the last couple of years, I feel like I’ve grown strong and happy through dance, through friendship, through motherhood. It’s inside out.”

With a new album on the way and a world tour kicking off in September, Celine is looking forward to getting older.

"I would not go back to being 17 or in my 20s or 30s," she says. "All that [youth] was wonderful, but I’m never going back in time. I’m going forward. And I can’t wait for my next birthday."

If you want to mark your calendars so you can buy her a card, that's March 30, 2020.

