Celine Dion tests negative for COVID-19 but still postpones tour due to nasty cold

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesCeline Dion had the unfortunate duty of announcing that she was forced to push back her tour dates after falling ill over the weekend. The singer came down with a fierce cold, but asserts it is not from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"The Power of Love" singer said she was tested, in which the results came back negative. Despite that, her doctors still cautioned her against hitting the road right away, so she made the difficult decision to put a hold on her Courage World Tour.

"On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold," Dion's team announced on her Facebook late Tuesday. "The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days. After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19."

While some may be disappointed to hear their concerts dates were rescheduled, they're definitely not as upset as the five-time Grammy Award winner. In a direct message to fans, Dion wrote "I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh… I hope everyone understands."

Tickets to Dion's shows slated for March 13 and 13 will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Dion's team said they will reach out to affected ticketholders with further information.

The singer is expected to hit the road again on March 24, after taking some much-needed rest, and is planning on entertaining the crowds waiting for her in Denver, CO.

