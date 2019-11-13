Celine Dion to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade; releases "Courage" video

Columbia RecordsCeline Dion has been added to the lineup of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing on NBC on November 28.

According to NBC, Celine will give a "special debut performance from her new album Courage." It's not known if her performance will be live or pre-recorded, or whether or not she'll be on a float.

As previously reported, the parade will also feature performances from Natasha Bedingfield, the band Chicago, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Debbie Gibson, and TLC, among others.

Speaking of Celine's album, Courage, she's dropped the video for the powerful title track. The black-and-white clip begins with Celine being primped by a glam squad as she says in French, "We all need courage, in order to face our demons, and lift ourselves up. It's only then that we truly being to live."

Celine, who looks very thin but muscular, then sings lyrics that obviously refer to the loss of her beloved late husband, René Angélil. At the end of the song, tears fall from her eyes as she sings the final line: "Courage, don't you dare fail me now."

Courage arrives this Friday, November 15.

