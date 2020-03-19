Celine Dion wishes fans "strength and courage" as video of Barcelona musicians playing her song goes viral

ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images

ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty ImagesCeline Dion was ahead of the curve: She got tested for COVID-19 last week, and thankfully, she tested negative. But after being forced to postpone the North American leg of her Courage world tour due to the pandemic, she's still self-isolating, and sending a message of love to her fans.

"I hope you are all taking good care of yourselves and each other during this very difficult time," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m at home with my family, and we are taking all the necessary precautions to stay healthy and safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of those who have lost loved ones, to those who are ill, as well as all who are facing hardships as a result of this drastic situation."

"I wish you strength and courage, and I hope that positive news and progress will return our lives back to normal sooner rather than later," she continued. "Now more than ever, I hope you find music as a source of comfort, healing and peace. Be kind to each other, look after each other… we’re all in this together!"

Meanwhile, two musicians in hard-hit Barcelona, Spain have definitely used Celine's music to bring them comfort and peace. A video showing a pianist playing "My Heart Will Go On" on his balcony -- and a saxophone player several balconies away joining in spontaneously -- is going viral on social media.

During the quarantine, a pianist in Barcelona went to his balcony to play “My Heart Will Go On” for his neighborhood. After he started, a sax player in the building next door joined him. I’m here for all of this...🌎❤️pic.twitter.com/3utPYfDbua — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 18, 2020





