Celine Dion Working on New Music

Celine Dion tweeted about working on new music.

On Thursday, Dion said, “Back in the studio. Excited about recording some great new tunes.”

The tweet also showed her in the studio singing in front of a microphone.

Dion’s last studio album was named Encore. It was released in 2016.

Back in the studio… excited about recording some great new tunes! // De retour en studio… et emballée d’enregistrer des nouvelles chansons ! – Céline xx…

📸: @DeniseTruscello pic.twitter.com/cJfVeVPdgZ — Celine Dion (@celinedion) September 20, 2018