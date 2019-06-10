Celine Dion's final Las Vegas show featured debut of new song "Flying on My Own"

The final show also included a photo collage of scenes from Celine's shows over the years, as well as pictures of her late husband René Angelil and the couple's three sons René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy. The boys joined their mom onstage for the final curtain call.

In a statement, Celine said, "I’m both proud and humbled by what we’ve accomplished at The Colosseum since we began 16 years ago, when René and I first shared this dream. This entire experience has been a huge part of my show business career…one that I will cherish forever."

She added, "I have so many people to thank, but the most important ‘thank you’ goes to my fans, who gave us the opportunity to do what we love.”

Celine's first residency, A New Day..., began in 2003 and ran for 717 shows. Her current residency, Celine, started in 2011 and ran for 424 shows.

Celine's Courage World Tour kicks off September 18 in Quebec City.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.