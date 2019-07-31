Celine Dion's "inner circle" responds to reports that her BFF Pepe is taking over her life

ABC NewsEarlier this week, a report surfaced claiming that Celine Dion's best friend, dancer Pepe Muñoz, was exerting too much control over her life and had "isolated" her to the extent that the only people around her now are him, her stylist and her hairdresser. Well, now Celine's team has hit back at those reports, in the form of a letter addressed to Pepe.

The letter, posted on Celine's socials in both English and French, reads, "Dear Pepe, as the real members of Celine's 'inner circle,' we are saddened and disappointed by an untruthful story that surfaced in the media on Monday, quoting multiple sources who claim that they are part of the inner circle and that you have too much influence over her and are isolating her."

The letter continues, "These 'sources' have nothing better to do than to spread untrue gossip. Don't let it get you down...and keep up the great work. We love you!"

The letter is signed by 10 people, evidently proving that Celine's "inner circle" consists of many more people than simply Pepe, a hairdresser and a stylist. Celine herself hasn't commented on it.

That same "untruthful story" claimed that Celine is in love with Pepe. But in April, she told Extra TV, "Pepe is gay. And at first I think some people did not know that. The thing is that he's my best friend...he did so much for me, for my mental health, my spirituality, my strength."

