Celine Dion's new album, 'Courage,' heading for number-one debut

Columbia RecordsCeline Dion fans have apparently come out in a big way to purchase the Canadian diva's latest release, Courage.

Industry forecasters tell Billboard that the album -- her first English-language release since 2013's Loved Me Back to Life -- will likely debut at number one on the Billboard album chart, with first-week sales of 120,000 units.

If it does so, Courage will be Celine's fifth number-one album overall, and her first since 2002's A New Day Has Come. We'll find out on Sunday, when Billboard updates its charts.

The next date on Celine's Courage World tour is December 1 in Chicago. Right now, the tour is scheduled to wrap up September of 2020 in London.

