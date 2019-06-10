Celine Says Goodbye To Vegas

After 16 years, Celine Dion is saying good bye to Las Vegas. Her final show was Saturday night at the Colosseum at Caesars. Celine has performed 1,141 shows. Her final show ended with a tribute to her late husband and manager Rene Angelil. She sang, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, as highlights of her past shows were shown on a screen. Her 3-son’s were in attendance ages 18 and 8-year-old twins. She also debuted a new song, Flying On My Own, from her upcoming album, Courage. Album will be out in November. She is taking the Summer off before embarking on her world tour in September.