Cell Phone Video: 103 Passengers Miraculously Survive Plane Crash in Mexico

Officials in Mexico say 49 people are in the hospital after a plane crashed shortly after taking off. It is a miracle that everyone onboard the plane survived.

Tuesday’s accident happened near the Durango International Airport in northwestern Mexico.

So far, no one has died, however the pilot and one passenger are in critical but stable condition.

Officials believe the plane was hit by a microburst as it took of. It had climbed any higher, there may not have been any survivors.

There were 97 passengers and four crew members on board the Aeromexico flight from Durango to Mexico City.

