Cena, Momoa Team Up

Two of Hollywood’s biggest action stars are teaming up for an upcoming Warner Bros. action comedy.

John Cena and Jason Momoa are joining forces for, “Killer Vacation.”

The flick’s plot details have been kept fairly under wraps, but those close to the project have compared it to “True Lies” and “The Killer.”

Both Cena and Momoa have worked on Warner Bros. pictures with Momoa playing Aquaman in the DC franchise and Cena appearing in ‘The Suicide Squad’ and has his own HBO Max spinoff, ‘Peacemaker.’

There is currently no word on when this film will release.

What two action stars would you like to see team up?