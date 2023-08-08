‘Cha Cha Slide’ Creator DJ Casper Dies At 58 After Cancer Battle

He made people dance for decades, even those with two left feet, but now the world is celebrating the life of DJ Casper, creator of the popular line dance, “Cha Cha Slide,” as his wife announced he has passed at the age of 58.

The Chicago native, who died from cancer on Monday, spoke with the local Chicago news station in May about his fame and health struggles; it was his last interview.

He promised to stay positive and appreciate every moment. He left a unifying song for all people. Initially, Casper says he didn’t think the “Cha Cha Slide” would succeed.

“When I first did it, I did it as an aerobic exercise for my nephew at Bally’s,” Casper said. “From there, it just took off. Elroy Smith from WGCI grabbed ahold of it.”

Casper took the song worldwide, even performing with James Brown. He was diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer in 2016. His message: “Anybody that’s going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you,” Casper said. “So, keep on doing the ‘Cha Cha Slide.'”

Thoughts go out to Casper’s family, friends, and fans.