Chad and Jeremy singer Chad Stuart dead at age 79

Chad Stuart, one half of the hitmaking 1960s British folk-pop act Chad and Jeremy, has died at age 79.

Stuart’s passing was announced Sunday on the duo’s official Facebook page.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Chad Stuart, a father, a husband, a brother, a grandfather, a friend, a mentor, a teacher and an inspiration to many,” the message reads. “Chad developed pneumonia (non covid related) after he was admitted to the hospital due to a fall.”

The note continues, “We ask for love, celebration but also space while the family adjusts to life without this incredible force…The world has lost a legend today, but his voice will continue to touch our lives through his music.”

According to BestClassicBands.com, Stuart met fellow singer Jeremy Clyde at London’s Central School of Speech and Drama and the two formed a singing duo in 1962. After a brief split, Chad and Jeremy reunited and released their first single, “Yesterday’s Gone,” in 1963. The song, which Stuart co-wrote, peaked at #21 in the U.S. when it was released there in 1964.

A follow-up single, the delicate “A Summer Song,” also co-written by Chad, became the duo’s biggest hit, ascending to #7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Chad and Jeremy scored five more top-40 hits in the U.S. through 1966. During the height of their fame they made guest appearances on hit TV shows including Batman, The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Patty Duke Show.

The duo broke up in the late 1960s but reunited on and off over the years. In 2010, they released their final album, Fifty Years On. Chad retired from touring in 2016. Jeremy has toured in recent years as a duo with Peter and Gordon‘s Peter Asher.

