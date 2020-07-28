Chaka Khan, Gloria Gaynor, Patti LaBelle taking part in virtual disco party to benefit cancer research

Courtesy of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

An all-star lineup of legendary disco-era artists, including Chaka Khan, Gloria Gaynor, Patti LaBelle, Chic‘s Nile Rodgers and Sister Sledge‘s Kathy Sledge, will perform on the Virtual Disco Party online charity event scheduled for Tuesday, September 15.

The virtual event, which this year is taking the place of the annual Angel Ball, will raise money for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. The organization provides financial support to scientists focused on finding less-toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers.

The Studio 54-themed bash also will feature DJ Cassidy, and will be hosted by singer/songwriter and philanthropist Denise Rich and her daughters, Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter. The evening will honor Denise’s late daughter, Gabrielle Rich Aouad, who died of leukemia and was the inspiration behind Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation.

The event also will include appearances by Star Jones, veteran fashion model Pat Cleveland and drag artist Marti Gould Cummings.

“Because of COVID-19, we are not able to gather together at our annual Angel Ball event, but just because the world has paused doesn’t mean that cancer stops,” says Denise. “My beautiful daughter Gabrielle asked me to promise not to give up until a cure was found, and so this year, we come together, virtually, to honor that promise and Gabrielle’s life.”

In conjunction with the fundraiser, an online charity auction to benefit Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation will be launched at CharityBuzz.com starting on September 10.

All guests who attend the virtual celebration will be sent a VIP party box to help bring the disco theme into their homes.

For more info, visit GabriellesAngels.org.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.