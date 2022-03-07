Chaka Khan taking part in Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit this May in Atlanta

Courtesy of Live Nation

Chaka Khan is one of many female artists set to take part in a new festival that Mary J. Blige is launching in partnership with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban this spring that celebrates women and their achievements.

The inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit will take place in Atlanta over Mother’s Day weekend, from May 6 to May 8. It will feature performances by Mary J. and Khan, as well as by Kiana Ledè, City Girls, Xscape, Queen Naija, Ella Mai and more.

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry,” Blige explains in a statement. “Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength.”

Mary adds that after two years stuck inside because to the pandemic, she felt women “deserved” this kind of experience.

“I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors, and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event and I am so excited to do this in a city that has been rocking with me since the very beginning of my career,” she says. “I am proud to create this with my sisters and I look forward to an undeniably beautiful and special experience.”

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 10, at 10 a.m. ET at SoaWFestival.com.

