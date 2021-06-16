Chaka Khan to perform with Def Leppard’s Phil Collen on Black Girls Rock! virtual benefit event Friday

Courtesy of Black Girls Rock!

Chaka Khan is among the performers who will participate in the 15th annual fundraising gala for the women’s-empowerment organization Black Girls Rock!, a virtual event that will take place this Friday, June 18.

The bash will air on the newly launched BGR!TV network and will stream on the organization’s official YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Khan’s performance will feature a special collaboration with Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.

The fundraiser will be hosted by actress Tatyana Ali and hip-hop legend MC Lyte, and also will feature appearances by Tracee Ellis Ross, Common, Estelle, India Arie, Yara Shahidi, Ledisi and Misty Copeland, as well as a special virtual appearance by Michelle Obama.

Tickets for the show are available at Eventbrite.com.

Black Girls Rock! is described as a “multifaceted media, entertainment, philanthropic and lifestyle brand” that seeks to inspire and celebrate women and girls of color.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.