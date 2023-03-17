Chaka Khan’s 70th birthday being celebrated with new exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Chaka Khan will be celebrating her 70th birthday at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, at the end of March. The R&B legend will be on hand March 29 for the opening of a new exhibit at the Hall, which will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of her career.

“I’m deeply honored to celebrate my birthday at the Rock Hall,” Chaka, whose birthday is March 23, shares. “Being surrounded by family and friends and all the great music history is a blessing for me. Thank you for the gracious spirit and love that is coming from everyone that is making this journey so beautiful. Love you all.”

The exhibit will feature a whole host of Chaka memorabilia, including items from past tours, her gown from the 1985 Grammy Awards, the outfit from her “I Feel For You” music video and framed prints of her artwork.

Also on March 29, the Hall is hosting a sold-out special evening with Chaka and her family, featuring an interview and Q&A with the singer, plus a cocktail reception and more.

Chaka has been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2003, but has yet to be voted in, despite being nominated three times as a solo artist and four times as a member of Rufus featuring Chaka Khan.

