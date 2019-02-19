Chanel Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld Dead at 85

Noted fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld is dead at the age of 85. The German designer who lived in Paris died earlier today.
He was the creative director for Chanel.

“Once upon a time Chanel was old hat. It was only Parisian doctors’ wives who still wore it. Nobody wanted it, it was hopeless,” Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld said soon after he showed his first collection for the fashion house in January 1983…his designs changed everything.

