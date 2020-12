For the first time in 20 years, the Pringles mascot is getting a makeover.

Don’t stress though, Mr. Pringle will still be sporting the ‘stache.

But, each can will have bolder, brighter colors and what the company calls a “cleaner” design.

Pringles’ promises the chips inside will taste exactly the same.

What are some of the most iconic “food mascots”?

Delish.com has the whole story. Click here to check it out!