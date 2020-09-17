Channel of high definition lights: U2 relaunching YouTube channel with remastered video

Credit: Anton Corbijn

U2 is relaunching its YouTube channel with newly remastered versions of over 100 videos.

A press release claims the undertaking is “unprecedented,” and promises that the updated visuals will boast the “highest possible standard,” including HD and 4K quality.

“U2 has worked with some incredible filmmakers and directors over the years, and it’s always been a lot of fun,” says guitarist The Edge. “Like a lot of people, I’m partial to a tumble down a YouTube rabbit hole…I hope you enjoy.”

The project officially begins this Friday at noon ET with the premiere of the 4K remastered version of the “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” video.

New content will be uploaded to the U2 YouTube channel each week over the next year. Along with the remastered videos, the channel will be populated with “previously unreleased live, behind-the-scenes and remixed content.”

In other U2 happenings, a 20th anniversary expanded edition of 2000’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind will be released October 30.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.