Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Return for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Channing Tatum posted a photo of a script that made a lot of people very happy.
It said, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Written by Reid Carolin . Directed by Steven Soderbergh.
He captioned the photo, well world. looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in @hbomax.
Magic Mike debuted in 2012 and came back in 2015 for Magic Mike XXL. Both films grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.
It also spawned a stage show both in the United States and international.
The Last Dance will drop exclusively on HBO Max.
Are you excited for the third installment?
View this post on Instagram