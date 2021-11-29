Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Return for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Channing Tatum posted a photo of a script that made a lot of people very happy.

It said, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Written by Reid Carolin . Directed by Steven Soderbergh.

He captioned the photo, well world. looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in @hbomax.

Magic Mike debuted in 2012 and came back in 2015 for Magic Mike XXL. Both films grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.

It also spawned a stage show both in the United States and international.

The Last Dance will drop exclusively on HBO Max.

Are you excited for the third installment?

