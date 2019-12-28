Channing Tatum Is On A Dating App

After breaking up with Jessie J, Channing Tatum is trying to get back in the game. His profile has been spotted on the dating app Raya. This exclusive app usually features actors and artists. US Weekly reports that part of his profile says, “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry.” E! News has a source who said, “He’s been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it. He wants to have fun again and he doesn’t care if he meets someone online, a setup or just walking down the street. A friend suggested Raya and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining.” Do you have any dating apps that work well for you?