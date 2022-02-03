Channing Tatum Teases ‘Magic Mike 3’

Channing Tatum has been working on the next and final installment of Magic Mike.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is said to depict a sex-positive and body-positive image.

Tatum said, “This one’s going to be a full dance-icle. We’re going to swing for the fence. I’m going to dance as hard as I’ve danced in any movie other than ‘Hail, Caesar!’ I want this movie to be filled with joy and fun. Everybody is like, ‘Less character, more dancing.’ So I’ve listened.”

This final installment to the Magic Mike franchise will be released exclusively on HBO Max when it drops.

