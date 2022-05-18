Channing Tatum To Star In Adaptation Of His Children’s Book

Channing Tatum is set to produce and star in a live-action adaptation of this children’s book, “The One and Only Sparkella”

He made the announcement on this Twitter page, PRIME-TIME IS SHINE TIME!!! @SparkellaTJones is coming to life with a live-action movie! It will be adapted by @pamelaribon, who has written some of my favorite animated films.

Channing’s book was released in May of 2021 and debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers List.

His second book, “The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan,” is set to be released at the end of this month.

What other children’s book would you like to be seen made into a live-action movie?