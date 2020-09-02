Channing Tatum Writes A Children’s Book

Channing Tatum has summoned unicorns and sparkles for his first children’s book. The book is titled The One And Only Sparkella. Tatum posted an Instagram picture of him playing dress-up. He wrote, “Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7-year-old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.” The story is about a little girl who gets teased at school because she likes sparkly things. What is your favorite children’s book? Do you read to your kids daily?