Chaos When Carnival Cruise Ship Tilts on Its Side

Stablizers malfunctioned, that’s what Carnival Cruise lines says happened when one of their ships suddenly tilted drastically on its side shortly after leaving a Florida port Sunday evening.

The Carnival Sunshine was only a few hours offshore from Port Canaveral on the eastern coast of Florida when an issue with the fin stabilizer caused the dramatic tilt.
Fin stabilizers are found on each side of a ship at the bottom of the hull and provide resistance to the “excess rolling of the ship in either direction,” according to marine experts.

