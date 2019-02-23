Charges dropped in ‘world’s tallest’ water-slide death where boy was decapitated

Friday, a judge dismissed criminal charges against a Kansas water park owner and the designer of a 17-story slide on which a 10-year-old boy was decapitated in 2016.

Wyandotte County Judge Robert Burns cited improper evidence in dropping second-degree murder charges against owner Jeff Henry, designer John Schooley, and general contractor Henry and Sons Construction Co.

In addition, Judge Burns dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against operations manager Tyler Miles, according to the Kansas City Star.

“The court has grave doubts as to whether the irregularities and improprieties improperly influenced the grand jury and ultimately bolstered its decision to indict these defendants,” Judge Robert Burns said. “Quite simply, these defendants were not afforded the due process protections and fundamental fairness Kansas law requires.”

All were charged following the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab.

Caleb was killed on the Verruckt, which is German for “crazy,” in 2016 when the raft he was riding went airborne and hit a metal pole.

Two women who were with him in the raft were seriously injured.

The slide which was marketed as the world’s tallest slide, never operated again and has been torn down.

“Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued a statement saying he respectfully disagrees with the judge’s ruling and that he will be taking “a fresh look at the evidence, to determine the best course forward,” KCTV reports.